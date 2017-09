I'm working on a new version of the Scripting News home page. It has three tabs, Blog, Links and About. I was able to bring the tabs back without making too much mess. I really want a clean reading experience. The other big change is that it will now require JavaScript be turned on. I can't keep two versions going and do all the other stuff I have to do. Pretty much everything on the web requires JS nowadays, and there is the RSS feed that has full text of everything, so you will be able to read the blog if you really want to.