☀️

Work on Scripting News for some reason always gets dicey. That's why I've been shy of working on it for all the years. But I have to keep coming back to it. It's by far the most popular thing I have going on the net. Investment here is more productive than elsewhere. In any case, the problems are solved for now. We have tabs. The sidebar is gone, so we have scrolling with arrow keys again. Now I'm going to work on something else for a while!! Happy.