Monday, September 18, 2017
I wonder if there's a class in high school or college that teaches how to have a respectful conversation. You learn to ask questions and listen instead of assuming you know what the other person is thinking. I say that because I'm pretty sure some people never, in their whole lives, understand why every conversation they have ends up in frustration and anger. Not only would it make the world work better, but I think there would be more happiness.#
Let's actively support bipartisanship#

