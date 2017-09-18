I wonder if there's a class in high school or college that teaches how to have a respectful conversation. You learn to ask questions and listen instead of assuming you know what the other person is thinking. I say that because I'm pretty sure some people never, in their whole lives, understand why every conversation they have ends up in frustration and anger. Not only would it make the world work better, but I think there would be more happiness.#
I knew this was coming. I believe Repubs are splitting up now. Maybe one part will be very small, the part that goes with Trump. I think maybe the number of diehard Trump supporters is very small. Where were they all when called to the Mother Of All Rallies this weekend? It was pathetic. Not even a thousand people showed up.#
A new middle ground is forming with moderate Repubs and the Democratic voters who don't cast protest votes or stay home on Election Day, who understand that our system depends on compromise, on not getting everything you want because the other guy has to get some too. Obama would fit into this middle party.#
Radical change like the failure of the USSR or Trump as POTUS have a way of shaking the order of things. It's like having a death in the family, or some kind of windfall of opportunity. It's a time for change. The assumption that we would change to fascism isn't the only way it can go. It could also turn out that the shakeup breaks the destructive partisanship in DC. Which is why, we as citizens of the US, who have an interest in support from government, also have an interest in bipartisanship.#
I also hope it breaks the logjam of the journalism elite, who only listen to each other -- and it shows in their inbred thinking. #