I wondered why people cared about Sean Spicer having his "brand" redeemed by being allowed to make an appearance at the beginning of the Emmy award ceremony on Sunday. I don't think his brand was helped or hurt. I think it's all mixed up with Melissa McCarthy's parody. Spicer will forever be a punchline. Some things probably will never matter. This imho is one of them. #
If you think making others feel your pain is going to ease your pain, you're mistaken, and wasting effort. It just makes them tune you out. #
I listened to five minutes of the president's UN speech, expecting to be horrified, but I thought it was good. But only five minutes.#
During the campaign last year, I pleaded with the press to listen about at least two things. #
Email is inherently insecure. You're spreading your ideas all over the place when you send an email. Just because the person-to-person channel is guarded, it doesn't prevent the email from being forwarded, saved to disk and transmitted other ways, or through phishing, being stolen as part of a whole mailbox. When you secure email transmission, you're locking a window but all the doors are wide open. It's really just security theater. In other words, someone is taking advantage of your ignorance, and there's one way to fix that -- to stop being ignorant. #
Trolls. We're being trolled. There's nothing new or novel about this. I know it's hard to not be fascinated, I could tell you stories of years I wasted dealing with trolls, thinking I could win by engaging. You can't. The only way to win is to just turn your back. #
But we get the big things wrong. The frustration I feel about us always being late at figuring this stuff out, and digging the hole deeper and deeper, is one that other people who care about science and technology share. #
Meanwhile Google is wiping out the history of the web, the few sites that remain from the early days, by doing it in a slow almost invisible way. I guess I have to give up on trying to stop this. I'm going to let them delete my sites over the coming years. I have done make-work for BigCo's in the past, countless times, thinking if I just do what the big company is forcing me to do, it'll all work out. Now I know that isn't true. It doesn't work that way. #
We get the big things wrong. Accept it. We take the low road every chance we get. Assume it's being fucked up and be surprised when it's not. #