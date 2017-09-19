It's even worse than it appears.
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
I wondered why people cared about Sean Spicer having his "brand" redeemed by being allowed to make an appearance at the beginning of the Emmy award ceremony on Sunday. I don't think his brand was helped or hurt. I think it's all mixed up with Melissa McCarthy's parody. Spicer will forever be a punchline. Some things probably will never matter. This imho is one of them. #
If you think making others feel your pain is going to ease your pain, you're mistaken, and wasting effort. It just makes them tune you out. #
I listened to five minutes of the president's UN speech, expecting to be horrified, but I thought it was good. But only five minutes.#
Chief of Staff at UN speech#
We get the big things wrong#

