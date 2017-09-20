It's even worse than it appears.
Here's a podcast
for the handful of people who try my software before it's public. I have a project ready for testing now, this podcast explains. #
I've been steadily releasing new versions of the publicFolder package
over the last few days. Fixing bugs, adding stats and callbacks. The current version is v0.4.23.#
This dialog
pops up when I click most Medium links. I hate this dialog with a passion. It's a paywall thing. Before the paywall goes up. The word that best describes the feeling is bilious
, which btw is a great word. ;-) #
The thing about silos is they do things to your reader they don't do to you so you don't know they're doing it. And they know you don't know.#
Rich Hanover has been having trouble accessing fargo.io
over DNS. If you've been having trouble too, please post a note to the thread. #
Brendan Greely: "I was a healthy person subsidizing sick people until both of my sons spent a week in the pediatric ICU together." This is the drum I keep beating. Health care is socialist
. When Repubs complain that we're socializing medicine, they're wrong. It's not up to us to socialize it. It is socialist.#
We thought we were bringing our system of govt to Russia, but it turns out they were bringing theirs to us. The net provided the means. #
I'm the first to blame Facebook when they're at fault. But this is not their fault. Our naïveté about the net got us and continues to get us.#
I was chatting with a friend who reads this blog, and explained that sometimes when I'm critical of a big tech company, it's not just me speaking, sometimes I'm echoing ideas I've heard from people inside the company. People who aren't being listened to. I guess in that way I'm acting something like a reporter with a source
who is on background. #
Jay Rosen
has been
is considering cross-posting to Medium. On Twitter he asked
if he should point to the Medium versions of his post or the blog
version. I thought I'd answer on my blog
. It wouldn't make much difference to me. I read his blog through his feed, and I dislike going to Medium, because of the interstitial dialog that pops up before I can read a piece. So I guess it would annoy me to see a Medium link to Jay's posts, but I'd get over it. #
BTW, I tried an experiment, different from Jay's, cross-posting from my blog to both Facebook and Medium. I ended the experiment
about a year ago. #
- Just like Nixon I've got an Enemies List. These are the first guys on it. #
- #