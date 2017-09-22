Extra bonus. I made it so that the this.how outlines remember expansion state. Example. And since this is a standard feature in PagePark, it should work for OPML files served by PagePark as well. OPML is the format of Little Outliner so you can see how the pieces fit together.#
Putin used Facebook as a platform, just as anyone else could have. He figured something out that our top people were too complacent to figure out. And when journalists complain, remember they could have competed with Twitter and Facebook to be the platform for politics, and they punted too. #
In 2009, I wanted Obama to bring the gospel of the Internet to the world, and use it to create democracy everywhere. When he didn't do it, he left the door open for Putin to use it to create kleptocracy everywhere. #
Wes Anderson's new film has talking dogs living on an island of trash.#
2FA is not as good as people think because the second factor is not very secure. It's pretty easy to hijack your phone. This weakness has been used to steal Bitcoin. #
Almost 70 percent want the govt to stabilize ObamaCare, not throw it out. I wonder how Repubs plan to overcome that if they succeed. That's why I think they must want to fail at repeal. They understand polling math better than any of us do. #
It might just be me but is the Daily podcast and the NYT tilting more toward the Repubs? Omitting key bits of info that would expose their lies? For example, there's no debate that the new Repub health law would eliminate protection for pre-existing conditions because there is no mandate. It's not health insurance without a mandate. Not really for anyone but certainly not for people with pre-existing conditions. #
