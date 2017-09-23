It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday, September 23, 2017
Tweet of the century.#
I just scored a 3-point CitiBike-angel load-balance!#
Kimmel sets an incredible example of a citizen who decides to get informed, and bases his opinions on facts not lies.#
I know there are bigger things to worry about but I pay the NYT and I still get an interstitial before I can read the article. #
It's time to stop playing the national anthem at sports events. #
No race or religion owns the national anthem. I am not pledging allegiance to white Christian men. Everyone should remain seated.#
The national anthem is what any of us want it to be. That's what it means to be American. There is no ruling race, religion or gender. #
Melo to the Thunder!#
