Because of a piece in the NYT yesterday , people on the net are crapping on programmers, and I don't think very many, if any, have any idea what we do. I even unfriended one person because it's just too fucking offensive. People lose it when it comes to this topic. Yes we are mostly men. And we work really hard to do stuff to please you. And if you want to help I'm pretty sure most programmers will create plenty of space for you to do that. I certainly will. We're mostly nice people. Yes there are assholes. But there are asshole women too. But for god's sake the programmers aren't in general the sexual harassers. We're fairly meek people. So stop shooting with such imprecision. Focus on the problem.