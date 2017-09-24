People don't get something very basic about the United States. Our system gives very limited power to elected leaders. What's left is what we call freedom. When the president tells us how he wants to be worshipped, that's a president who has gone way too far. Weto find out what the "or else" is. What happens if the people don't walk out of the stadium when the players take a knee. It's one thing when he bluffs a foreign country and they know it, but now he's bluffing us.