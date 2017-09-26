It's even worse than it appears.
As he often does, David Frum nails
the flag issue. He understands how the Repub pollster mind works. The flag is a good fight for Trump, he picked his foil, strong, young, virile, violent black men, telling his fans that the people they're rooting for in the NFL don't respect the flag or them. This is a must-read. #
Must-watch speech
by Shannon Sharpe. The protest eventually came not
to be about black lives being snuffed out, rather the president challenged the owners and players to follow his order, and they don't accept being bullied. It was programming. In other words, he agrees with Frum. We have left the domain of Black Lives Matter, and are playing on the racists' turf now. Not a good place to be. #
Feature request for Twitter. Please, in addition to reporting followers and followed, also report muted. That is, report the number of people who have muted an account. I have muted the current president, and would like to have that officially counted. #