Thursday, September 28, 2017
Braintrust query: Has anyone done a JavaScript implementation system calls are synchronous? I'd like to use JavaScript the way other people use shell scripts. #
Here's an example of the kind of code I routinely write as part of my development process. This script runs whenever I save one of my Node projects, and copies the public files to the place where my GitHub repo lives. It's not written in JavaScript, but I'd like to create a system where it could be. (Note: That is not JavaScript, of course.)#
Small nice-to-have feature on Scripting News home page. We now say the time the page was last updated. You can quickly see if there's anything new. The time is in your local time zone. Screen shot.#
With censorship on the rise everywhere, it's pretty certain it's coming in the US, esp when you consider who the president is. The centralization of Twitter, Facebook et al, make it technically easier for the govt to do.#
In studying the Trump Administration there are only two concepts: 1. Kleptocracy. 2. Narcissim. It's never more complicated than that. #
How Twitter and Facebook can get out of the hot seat#

