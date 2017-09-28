It's even worse than it appears.
Braintrust query
: Has anyone done a JavaScript implementation system calls are synchronous? I'd like to use JavaScript the way other people use shell scripts. #
Here's an example
of the kind of code I routinely write as part of my development process. This script runs whenever I save one of my Node projects, and copies the public files to the place where my GitHub repo lives. It's not written in JavaScript, but I'd like to create a system where it could be. (Note: That is not JavaScript, of course.)#
Small nice-to-have feature on Scripting News
home page. We now say the time the page was last updated. You can quickly see if there's anything new. The time is in your local time zone. Screen shot
.#
With censorship
on the rise everywhere, it's pretty certain it's coming in the US, esp when you consider who the president is. The centralization of Twitter, Facebook et al, make it technically easier for the govt to do.#
In studying the Trump Administration there are only two concepts: 1. Kleptocracy. 2. Narcissim. It's never more complicated than that. #
- Because they're silos they have become responsible for the content they're hosting. If they would let the web do that, then people can do what they need to do anywhere and have it viewable through Twitter and Facebook with no loss of fidelity. Here's what they'd have to do.#
- Both services support a subset of HTML.#
- Twitter blows through the 140-char limit, removing the length limit on text altogether. Twitter can preserve the user experience, by only showing the first 140 characters (or 280 if they're committed to that), and adding a Show more link as Facebook has been doing for years. #
- Allow a post to be a pointer to the original content, in JSON form, which they can cache, but will read periodically so changes can flow through to their versions of the content. #
- With these simple changes they stop being silos. Posts can appear in a variety of places including Facebook and Twitter. The companies are clearly no more responsible for the content than anyone else. #