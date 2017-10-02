I'm still using a CNAME for the roots of domains and wondering why it works. I opened it as a new issue on the Scripting News repo. Let's find out. Also sending a link to the people at Hover. #
I'm still repairing sites, and finding old work I did. For example, here are twoexperiments I did with opacity. I remember how eye-opening this was for me, figuring out how a lot of the special effects on the web work. I ended up using this in a bunch of different places. For example, the purple poundsigns on this blog aren't full opacity. It always bothered me how disruptive they are. Drop the opacity and they aren't so visible. #