Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Podcast: It shouldn't be that easy for one person to shoot 600.#
The Repubs get to frame the whole conversation about gun control. Don't politicize it, they say. A proper mourning period please. This is first class trolling. Don't engage. Just plow ahead. #
Two-factor actually makes your account less secure. Security on phones is terrible. If your phone is hijacked, the hackers could control of any two-factor account you have. And it's easy to talk a telco into giving you control of someone else's phone. Two-factor is a very misleading name. It's not two factors, it's the weakest of two factors. It's not and it's or.#
Speaking as a lifelong Knicks fan, currently somewhat in remission (hah!), I have to say Fox Sports hit the nail on the head with the Knicks Hopeless campaign. The moment of max hopelessness was reading the headline that Tim Hardaway had gotten a $71 million contract and then learning that it was the Knicks who paid that for him. Until Dolan leaves, the Knicks will continue to sputter in hopelessness.#
Where is the wolf for the news ecosystem?#

