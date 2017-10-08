I watched the gun "debate" on CNN this morning and had to turn it off. So much shouting and interrupting, slogans and distractions. The gun advocates have it down, they can stop anything from being seriously discussed. On CBS they did a better job, with two advocates, Diane Feinstein and Wayne LaPierre, who were not on a panel and thus no one could interrupt. A much more useful format. On an issue like this, where many of us feel the wounds (I walk on streets with lots of windows every day), it hurt me physically to hear people treat the subject so casually.