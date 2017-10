Yesterday I did an interview with Brian McCullough of the Internet History Podcast . We talked about many of the things you'd expect. When we got to podcasting, I realized his was exactly the kind of podcast I hoped would emerge when we did the work in the early-mid 2000s. Something that starts out as a hobby, a passion, an idea, and develops into real media with regular listeners. A weblog for the ears is what I called it back then. I'll let you know when the interview is available.