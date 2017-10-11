I'm going to be in Boulder on Saturday night, if anyone wants to get together for dinner, or drinks. I remember there's a pretty good Mexican place with Margueritas. If you're doing a Boulder startup, tell me about it. I did office hours in 2008 in Boulder with Techstars it was a lot of fun. We can talk about Node, browser-based apps, how to save the world from Trump, you know the usual stuff. 🚀💥#
So, I just signed up for Caviar. They deliver Shake Shack in my neighborhood. And I found out they also deliver Momofuku. I'm hooked. Then ten minutes later I get an email from Delivery.com offering a 15 percent discount if I order today. You think they have a spy?#