It's even worse than it appears.
Took a long drive from Denver to Taos today. On the map it's supposed to take five hours, but I took nine. Lots of stops. Listened to a bunch of podcasts including two Sunday news shows. Conclusion: the best Republican liar is Tillerson. That guy is slick. I didn't hate his lies. But Lindsey Graham and Netanyahu, they just plain out lie, no spin. Insulting to the intelligence of the listener. I can see why Trump likes them. #
When I was driving cross-country in the mid-2000s, I remember wishing that I could ask the maps app to tell me what Starbucks were on my route, not nearby. I wasn't going to backtrack to get coffee. They have it now. I wanted to pick up groceries before checking in. I searched for groceries, it gave me a chance to search on my route. It presented a list of choices along with how much time they'd add to my trip. A button next to each one offered to add it as a stop. Smooth as silk. Another bonus, Google Maps says "Welcome to New Mexico" a mile or so before you see the official sign. It was a surprise and made me laugh. I guess what's next is the Google Home interface for the Maps app.#
Very slow Internet at the place I'm staying. Barely faster than a 1990s dialup. I guess it's via satellite. I may have to use the Google Fi Nexus phone, if it's faster. Or find a Starbuck's. #
Best podcast I listened to was the Longform interview
of Michael Barbaro of the NYT Daily podcast. It has become the Visicalc of podcasts. I think everyone is listening to it. I don't miss an episode. He of course talked about the famous interview with the coal miner, but left out the best part, the thing he got dinged for the most (at least of what I heard) -- not challenging the guy on his opinion that coal didn't cause climate change. I totally supported that. I wanted to hear the guy's story and have the interviewer just let him say his piece. We know the arguments. It wouldn't have added anything to the story. Also, he defines the Daily as a podcast about the reporters who report the news. And the Longform interview was a podcsat about the podcast about the reporters who report the news. I wondered if another level is possible, but for now I couldn't imagine it. #
I get a lot of ideas when I do long drives in the western US. #
Someone should do an interview with Hoder
about life in Iran for young bright entrepreneurial people. The deal Obama did with Iran wasn't just about the military, it opened up Iran to the rest of the world, and as you might expect from an intelligent population of an ancient civilization, they are rebooting. The theory is that the hardliners will have more trouble being jerks internationally if their citizens are bringing home lots of money trading with the rest of the world. It's a theory that works. It's why what Trump is doing is so wasteful and sets us back. It's not just
about nukes. #
CBS had an interview with the Iranian chief diplomat, who speaks good English and repped his case well. The snotty Repub they interviewed to balance it of course lied, bigtime. Iran is not on the UN Security Council. DIckerson is performing a service, by clearly stating reality knowing (probably) the Repubs will just lie. He's telling the listeners the truth. They should have an alternated channel with narration, sort of a translation. What he really means is.. That kind of thing. #
Did you ever wonder where North Korea got the money for their nuclear program? Planet Money has the answer. Kim Jong Un has let an entrepreneurial class develop. They say he's funding it with tax money. How about that. #
Watched the first two episodes of Mr Mercedes, expecting it to be drek, and was surprised at how good it is. I knew the story because I read the book. The book started great and then like a lot of late Stephen King books got bogged down in smarmy bullshit. Most Stephen King movies/shows are crap, like the recent It. Some of them make great movies like The Shining, Carrie, Shawshank Redemption. This one is promising. #