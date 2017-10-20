It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, October 20, 2017
Good morning. I'm back in NY. Gorgeous fall weather. Starting to fill in my to-do list. #
Tom Steyer is funding a $10 million campaign to impeach Trump. #
Trump claims his administration has accomplished more in its first nine months than any previous presidency. How foolish, he hasn't passed any laws. But there's an argument to be made that it's true. Read about the dismantling of the EPA and the State Department, and realize how long it will take to bring them back. Some people feel it's for the best that the US not have any controls on pollution or have any foreign presence. For them these are accomplishments. Trump may not know or care about what they're doing, that doesn't mean it's not part of a plan, that the Kochs and Mercers aren't intelligently looting the government. Things are happening faster than people may realize. #
How you know what the "Marine general" said is indefensible. And they're all violating their oath to uphold and defend the Constitution.#
Mr Mercedes is very good#
RSS and podcasting#

