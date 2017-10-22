It's even worse than it appears.
People are still focusing, imho incorrectly, on the big lies in the Kelly press conference
, and missing the fact that the man doesn't know his job or his place, and at least doesn't have the Constitution frontmost in his mind, at worst -- knows what it means and has no intention of abiding by it. I'm not a lawyer, but I know we can question generals, and that whether or not you have a Gold Star family in your circle of friends has no bearing on your ability to ask questions of the government. It could be that it just hasn't sunk in yet with Mr Kelly that he is the government
now, and that gives him special responsibilities. It would be one thing if he were a retired general spouting off in his dotage
, but that's not who Kelly is. He's the Chief of Staff in the White House and his view of the world is much like the general
played by Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men. Unlike Trump he is trained to control. And so far there hasn't been much pushback from others in the military. In their silence, confirmation that the Constitution and our form of government, is in question.#
