Journalism is to Facebook as app devs are to Apple. Both are headed to the same place. Journalism must break out of the silos and become independent of Silicon Valley. The news product on Facebook is low quality. We need better. Editors whose job it is to keep the quality of the feed up. Without tech's involvement. We work best (devs) when we serve the news, not the other way around. The open web has been ready to work with journalism all along, now you all have to open the door just a bit to let us (back) in. We can't give you any money, sorry. But are anxious to give you great new tech. Thanks.