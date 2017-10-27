It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, October 27, 2017
On the Internet no one knows you're Russian. #
What is the correct collective noun for a group for trolls?#
I've been trying to figure out how to put this idea in words. The world is teetering on the edge of nuclear war. The American president is provoking it. Meanwhile, most people are trying to get ahead as if everything was normal. Nazis marched in the street this summer, killed an innocent protestor, yet were defended by the same president. Very fine people, he said. Companies are ripping off customers, shutting down the EPA, and journalism is thinking about page views, and congress people are thinking about reelection. As if any of that has any meaning in a world where even one nuclear weapon is detonated in war. I don't think people understand how much danger we are in right now. #
Brian's query#
Should yes, and only yes, mean yes? #

