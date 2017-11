A gentler analogy for why I so despise Google's plan to rid the web of HTTP. It's as if I recorded on vinyl. Got really good at it. I have a huge collection of titles, converting them to digital would be completely diseconomic, and a very poor use of my time, and further I'd only be doing it to install Google as the owner of the web. We saw how well that worked for RSS. So no thank you. Go ahead and remove all the audio players that know how to play my 33 and 1/3 recordings. And I'll curse your name every night as I drift off to sleep, as Arya Stark does.