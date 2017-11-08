It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
How I ended up with 100s of domains#
The steps to create a new site in my outliner#
"You're not an average user"#
Chris Matthews in Flint#
PagePark v0.7.9#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last udpate: Wednesday November 8, 2017; 3:11 PM EST.