Everything in my world works better, post-280. I was sure this would happen. It's one of the things that was making the cost of Twitter too high to sustain. Facebook didn't have the 140-char limit, nor did my linkblog, or the RSS feed of links. But because I want all my links to flow to these four places, I was limited by the least capacity of them all. Now if Twitter and Facebook would support limited HTML , then we'd be really flying (though, depressingly, we would just be where we were in 1994).