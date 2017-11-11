Trump is one of the weirdest people ever. If there's a rational explanation for his behavior I hope to someday hear it.#
Why do we let the front-men and women of the Republican Party speak for the power behind them, their billionaire donors? How does it serve the rest of us to accept the farce that the politicians have a say in the future of the US. We've been snookered.#
In previous wars America had a big advantage -- an ocean on either side separated us from Europe and Asia. We no longer have that separation, the Internet removed it.#