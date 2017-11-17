It's even worse than it appears.
Robert Frank writing
in the NYT says that a tax cut for the rich won't make anyone richer, because it's all relative. It's a bug to see your wealth as relative to other people's wealth. There comes a point, way before you're in the 1%, that more money can't buy you more than you already have that you can actually use. You can't use two bedrooms, or two cars. Owning a stadium with 50K seats does you no good because you can only sit in one. Having more money does not make you bigger. As Bill Gates said, wisely -- the hamburger is the same, no matter how much money you have. #
Bill Gates
: "I can understand about having millions of dollars. There's meaningful freedom that comes with that, but once you get much beyond that I have to tell you, it's the same hamburger."#
Erin Gloria Ryan
: "Morgan’s account reeks of naked political opportunism, of weaponizing victimhood in a way that is so morally bankrupt that it threatens to derail the entire #MeToo conversation for selfish political ends."#