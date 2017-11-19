Next feature for Bingeworthy -- coming soon. A public page for each user that lists their ratings. Opt-in required. The data is also available in JSON so it can be shared with other apps. No lock-in, right from the start. #
I spaced out on renewing the radio3.io domain. It seems to be back now A little reminder of how fragile our Internet is. #
I don't share his faith in the crowd. I've seen them fuck too many people over, too many times. How can anyone, after the last election, and the way Hillary Clinton was treated, conclude that the crowd is fair. SMH.#