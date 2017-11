I'm working my way through Godless . It's nice, but so far, three episodes in, it's not as great as the reviews say. I'd say it's about 3/5th of Deadwood , which came first, was more depraved, and more entertaining. That said I was just in the part of the country that it's about, southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. I think it was filmed there too. And this gives me a clear picture of what's next for BingeWorthy , a diary, a place where I can take notes about programs as I work through them.