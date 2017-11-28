It's even worse than it appears.
We want to keep the rule of law, the Constitution, the norms established over 241 years of American continuity. We need to organize around this principle. People who used to be thought of as liberal are now conservatives. Let's start talking about organizing.#
Lots of trolls
, not just O'Keefe
, will take advantage of the #metoo movement. On the net you can't tell who's pulling the strings. It could be an abused woman, or it could be a political cause or Russian oligarchs. America has an exposed surface that's vulnerable to trolling. Gender is a huge wedge, and people who play on divisions will use this, are
using this this, to reduce us, to get us to hurt ourselves. Keep your eyes and ears, and most important, your mind, open. #
Of course Trump works for Russia
. There's the evidence of connections, meetings, emails, visits to Moscow by aides, and then there's the actions, such as the gutting of the State Dept. Why would a president, who was loyal to his country, do that? Has anyone asked? Doubtful. If it were asked, would there be an answer? Of course not. The answer is obvious according to the Occam News Service. Don was compromised in the 80s, and learned to love working for Russia. #
A review
for my first product, ThinkTank, appeared in the NYT in 1983.#