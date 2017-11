Of course Trump works for Russia . There's the evidence of connections, meetings, emails, visits to Moscow by aides, and then there's the actions, such as the gutting of the State Dept. Why would a president, who was loyal to his country, do that? Has anyone asked? Doubtful. If it were asked, would there be an answer? Of course not. The answer is obvious according to the Occam News Service. Don was compromised in the 80s, and learned to love working for Russia.