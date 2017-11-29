It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
JY found another Erik Sandberg-Diment review of one of my products, Ready!, which was a TSR outliner shipped in 1986. We were so busy with a growing company at the time, I probably saw the review when it came out, but I was in the middle of a tornado then. Not many memories. I remember the first review, of course, always will, because it was the one that made the startup actually start up.#
Idea for the WP or NYT: Hire a psychologist to report on Trump. Develop a profile, explain each tweet in context. I'm not in any way competent, but I suspect a lot of what he does and says is trying to win the approval and love of his father.#
Using GitHub in a feed system#

© 1994-2017 Dave Winer.

Last udpate: Wednesday November 29, 2017; 10:11 AM EST.