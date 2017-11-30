It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, November 30, 2017
I wonder if Andrew Baron reads my blog. Last time I saw him was in Boulder a few years ago. I think about him whenever I end one of my posts with two very cool emoji that work well together. A rocket 🚀 followed by a boom 💥. This was the name of his videoblog, a pioneering effort, it was pretty famous in the early days of YouTube. It's so cool that those are the names of two emoji and they go so well together. 🚀 💥#
