43 percent of the people were represented in last night's Republican tax vote in the Senate. Here's the spreadsheet. #
Trump tweets racist video to his 43 million followers. I now see why some want his Twitter account suspended. Twitter's official excuses ring hollow. Where is the line? #
As you may know, I write Scripting News using an outliner. I've been archiving the JSON and HTML versions. Today I started archiving the OPML version too. This one I do by hand, on a monthly basis. I have the archive for May-November of this year in the GitHub repo. #