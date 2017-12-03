It's even worse than it appears.
I'm tired of my AppleTV. What to get in its place? Amazon, Google, Roku, or a new AppleTV? The one I have is over five years old. And it's pretty sucky. What do you like?#
Based on ratings on BingeWorthy
I started watching Rectify
. It's the story of a man who is released from death row into a small Georgia town, and all the shit that happens. I liked the first season, but now I'm getting into the middle of the second, and it's more cringe
worthy than binge worthy. What gives? Does it get better?? Also it's got one of the worst names ever. I figured by now I might know what it means, but noooo.#
Like a lot of subscribers to the NY Times I got an email
from Nicholas Kristof thanking me for giving them money. Just like the politicians. Someday they'll figure out that we have much more
to contribute than money, but not yet.#