It's even worse than it appears.
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
Good morning sports fans!#
A jaw-dropping tweet unlike any other I've ever seen.#
New technology is adopted bottom-up, never top-down. And of course the big mucky-mucks can't admit that. Which creates problems.#
This kind of document should be on a publicly-owned server.#
The world is falling apart but I have a new app for you to try out. It's called English. It's an editor that runs in the browser that can create and edit a Markdown document in a GitHub repository. It's designed for editing docs and readmes, and to make it possible for less-technical writers to participate in GitHub-hosted open source projects. #
Update: I am now using English to edit the Readme file of the Scripting-News repo.#
Disclaimer: I know it is missing most of the features you'd want in an editor. I explained that in the readme. #
Try to pull people off Facebook? Wrong idea#

