It's even worse than it appears.
Thursday, December 7, 2017
An old joke. Person goes into doctor's office. Doctor says I have good news and bad news. Give me bad news first. have cancer, you'll be dead in 2 weeks. Geez what's the good news? I just won the lottery! 💥#
Al Franken should not resign#

