An old joke. Person goes into doctor's office. Doctor says I have good news and bad news. Give me bad news first. have cancer, you'll be dead in 2 weeks. Geez what's the good news? I just won the lottery! 💥#
I understand why other Democratic senators want Franken to resign, but they aren't the whole universe. They may believe the women, always, 100 percent, but the world isn't that simple. Remember all the fake trolls who threw the 2016 election and the aftermath we're dealing with now. Let the dust settle. Develop a process for dealing with this kind of situation, so next time there won't be a precedent of the man just leaving in disgrace. Franken may be guilty, or not. We have principles in this country to uphold. Just walking away makes it that much more of a problem for the next man who is accused. Don't make a cliché out of innocent until proven guilty. It's an important principle. The Democratic senators have said their piece. Now let's have a process, and let's examine the facts. #