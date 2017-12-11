It's even worse than it appears.
Monday, December 11, 2017
We need a Democrat who can sell The New Deal. Here's a demo.#
Idea. When the president attacks a reporter we all follow that reporter. So @daveweigel would have as many followers as @barackobama for example. Double what El Presidentè Trump has. It's like the Streisand Effect applied to ranting authoritarian politicians on Twitter.#
Another idea. An outliner you use to gather all the tweets you don't want to lose.#
Be sure to swallow any coffee in your mouth and take a deep breath before watching this video. Trust me. You're going to be laughing, hard, for quite some time. 💥#
Highly recommended: This Politico survey re the #metoo moment by Emily Yoffee. I learned a lot reading it. #

