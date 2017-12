🚀

I've wanted what BingeWorthy for Movies does for a long time, and especially for this time of year, when the Oscar-worthy movies come out, all at once, in December, with a final flourish with the ones the studios think are best on Christmas Day. Each year we have what's called the NakedJen Film Festival , to see how many movies we can watch on the big day. This idea was of course originated by NakedJen, in Santa Cruz, many years ago. I am a relatively recent convert. So we have to know which ones are the best. We've gone by very loose word of mouth, and reviewers' opinions. I always wanted to find a way to involve my blogging community. Hence BingeWorthy for Movies.