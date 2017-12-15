It's even worse than it appears.
Friday, December 15, 2017
Did you see The Last Jedi? Tell BingeWorthy what you thought. 🚀#
One thing people might not realize is that when you have a tech company in California you end up on a lot of redeyes to the east coast. Even though we thought we were the center of the world in Silicon Valley, the rest of the world hadn't quite caught up yet. #
I got a coffee at Dunkin Donuts. I was so impressed with how fast and efficient the people were. I was in and out in less than a minute. And the place was full of people. New York is amazing that way. People do what they do with the minimum of fuss. Not always, but often. #
We paid for the net, not Comcast#
"Reported out" vs "reported"#
"Let me intrude" vs "I know what I want"#

