Did you see The Last Jedi? Tell BingeWorthy what you thought. 🚀#
One thing people might not realize is that when you have a tech company in California you end up on a lot of redeyes to the east coast. Even though we thought we were the center of the world in Silicon Valley, the rest of the world hadn't quite caught up yet. #
I got a coffee at Dunkin Donuts. I was so impressed with how fast and efficient the people were. I was in and out in less than a minute. And the place was full of people. New York is amazing that way. People do what they do with the minimum of fuss. Not always, but often. #
Rachel Maddow has what I think of as a verbal tick. Instead of saying reported she says reported out. I think the extra word is not needed, it doesn't do anything. Maybe once a month it would be okay for emphasis, sort of like "she reported the heck out of that" meaning a sort of extreme reporting like scuba diving or rooftopping. But when you always say it, it would seem to lose all meaning. Unless it means something that I just am not aware of. I wouldn't say anything if other people on MSNBC weren't starting to say it. They are.#
Google had the best movie showtimes page, but they shut it down for some reason. I've been searching for a replacement, just found the Rotten Tomatoes showtimes page -- it's pretty good. Its main problem is it's slow to load. The Google movies page was plain and simple, took no time to load. And it did the most important thing, that Rotten Tomatoes also does -- you can view by movie or by theater. So if you feel like going uptown, you can see what's playing, or if you're looking for a showtime for Lady Bird, you can do that too, across all the theaters it's playing in.#
I guess Google thought what you needed is movie showtimes mixed in with all your other searches. This is the Let Me Intrude school of advertising. But sometimes you are actually seeking commercial information. You know what you want, it's not an intrusion. Google had exactly the I Know What I Want movies page, and didn't think there was value in it. I guess because they couldn't sell clicks? Maybe they could have gotten a reward like WireCutter's.#