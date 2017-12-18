BTW, I read a couple of pieces over the last week that dissed RSS as being too old. Please. The sign of a good basic technology, tech you can build on, is that it has survived many attempts to replace it. Its longevity tells you it's safe to build on. For example, I never understood the point of Atom, why they felt there needed to be a new name for all the things that were already defined in RSS? Just giving things new names doesn't make it better. Analogously, Google can change its name to Alphabet, but in the end you learn that when you hear the new name they're really talking about the other thing, the one that used to be the #1 brand name in the world before they made it confusing.