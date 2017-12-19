Caught a bit of the Brian Lehrer show on WNYC. Heard a common idea, that the Trump thing is a replay of Watergate. "At this point in Watergate..." his guest was heard to say. Dear people. This is not Watergate. There werenoNazis in Watergate. The most offensive American at the time was Archie Bunker, who, like Trump, was a TV character. The Mets had won the World Series. The moon landing. Woodstock had just happened. The Beatleswereall still alive. It was a different time. Trump is not Nixon. Nixon could be shamed. He resigned rather than put the country (and himself) through impeachment. Trump seems to revel in his own degradation and humiliation. He thrives off it. This won't go the way of Watergate. I'd give you odds. I think there will be a lot of dumbfounded people when Trump doesn't play the script the way we wish he would.#