I'm trying out another pair of (for me at least) high-end headphones, Sony WH100XM2 . I really like these, esp the app that configures the set. I'm charging it up now, then I'll go out and try them in the real world. One thing -- they're lighter on the head than the Bowers & Wilkins PX , which I decided to keep. The sound was the reason. Really rich and deep and powerful. I've never owned headphones that can do this. Consistent with my motto, if the world is going to end, I might as well have some nice headphones.

The new Republican tax law is simple looting of the US Treasury. Openly corrupt. Self-dealing. Perhaps a few of them care what people think, a reflex, but on the whole they don't care because there's more to come. New election laws and executive orders. Starting in 2018. With controls on speech on the net, so we won't be able to tell each other what's happening. It's all pretty easy to do, if they have the will, and what we're finding out now is that they do. Still, so much dreaming about the rule of law still applying. We won't know if it does until we need it, really need it. I suspect it won't be there.