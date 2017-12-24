SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
Be a man
#
This video is a must-watch. It's how we've been torturing ourselves. You can't blame men for what men do because we, as a culture, force men to adhere to an inhuman standard.
#
#
Be a man
are the three most destructive words you can say to a boy or a man. Because it really means: Die inside. Or Betray yourself. Or Fuck off.
#
This has been one of the consistent themes of my blogging going all the way back to the beginning. The
Men Stay Silent
piece in 1997 was all about this idea.
#
Please watch this. It's the #1 most important thing you can do to heal all of us.
#
© 1994-2017
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Friday December 29, 2017; 6:12 PM EST.