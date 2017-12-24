It's an annual tradition, started by NakedJen, to cram in as much movie watching on Christmas Day as possible. I joined the NJFF revolution in 2007 or so, and every year since have been partaking. Sometimes even in person with NJ herself who lives in a remote part of America, out west somewhere. This year, I will be in NYC.#
The pre-festival festivities have already commenced with The Post (see review below, spoiler -- I do not recommend).#
Here are some of the movies I'm thinking of for tomorrow...#