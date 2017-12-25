SCRIPTING NEWS
Interesting Google Maps game
A game you can play with a computer and a mouse.
Pick any spot in the world where
Street View
has been.
Zoom out to a level where the streets are a blur of blue.
Drag the little guy into the middle of the blur.
Let up the mouse at a random spot.
See where you landed.
Repeat.
PS: Hidden benefit. It'll drive the Google algorithm crazy.
