We have to find ways to tell the FBI that the majority of the American people want the Mueller investigation to go to completion, regardless of what the Republicans do to interfere.#
If the FBI should fall, we'll be in a terrible position. The president and his cronies will feel there is no reason at all to obey the law. They are concerned now, after defeating the FBI, there will be no reason to be concerned.#
I can imagine a set of steps, but the first step is to decide, now, to make your opinion heard.#