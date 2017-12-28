Applewas in a tight spot, probably. Had they explained what they were doing, proactively, people probably wouldn't have understood. It seems likely they were driven by engineering, not greed. But what if they had been caught doing evil? There would have been hell to pay. #
But other tech companies are doing evil stuff and getting away with it because users are confused or their attention is focused elsewhere or they naïvely trust them. For now. But at some point that might not be true. #
Google is a prime example, spoiling the environment, and temporarily getting away with it. Unlike Apple with the battery software, there won't be a good engineering reason for what they're doing. Strictly greed. #
Good advice: clean up your oilspills before people figure out what you've been doing. #