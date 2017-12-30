SCRIPTING NEWS
It's even worse than it appears.
Permalinks in titled item subs
#
On GitHub, a
report
of errors in permalinks in sub-items of titled items.
#
First, thanks for posting an issue there. I can see that the system is working. That was exactly the right thing to do. (It also would have been cool to use the Discuss tab.)
#
This wasn't a case of a programming error, more a case of a distracted programmer, who forgot there are permalinks at lower levels to consider.
#
So now, when it's generating the text subordinate to a titled item, it uses the permalink pointing to the title to form the permalink for subs.
#
I have the new code running and will now try my first real build with the new code (already tested locally).
#
It seems to work. Now the
permalink
to this paragraph points to the individual page for the titled item.
#
© 1994-2017
Dave Winer
.
Last update: Saturday December 30, 2017; 11:12 AM EST.