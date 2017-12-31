I venture to say no one has more experience with platforms than I have. Over the years I've never seen a vendortry to tap into the power of independent developers. Everyone makes a first try, hit the same wall and bounce off it in predictable ways, usually giving up on getting much power from developers. So many examples. There's an art for compensating developers and choosing the ones you're going to work with. Yes you will piss people off. I imagine in Hollywood when they cast a movie the people who aren't chosen are pissed. But that doesn't stop them from making movies. There's a way to do it, and the vendor that gets it right will enjoy longevity and huge PE ratio.