One regret I have for 2017 is that I didn't stand up for people who were stating an opinion, just their opinion, not a universal truth that everyone is forced to adopt, and being shouted down, police-state style. #
The net has empowered people, that's good, but it's not good when it empowers people to silence others. Our system of government in the US is designed to protect minorities. It's true that only applies to the government, but it doesn't make it okay for mobs on the net and supposedly professional journalists to silence people with unpopular opinions. #
The mob is always ugly. I have to do better in 2018 at standing with those who are caught in its ire. #