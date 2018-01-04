I've read the New York excerpt and the Hollywood Reporter piece, and have so many things to say. Let's start with two.#
We knew the Trump White House is a chaotic planless place, a random Ouija board, manipulated by rich donors to drain the Treasury, quickly, and to service their pet projects. But with Wolff's writing we have stories to go with this, until now we could only imagine. We had a spy in there the whole time. We didn't even know. What a gift. #
And with a clear picture of how much a fool Trump is we know there is nothing more to him than what he appears to be, a well-compensated money-laundering self-promoting agent for Russian oligarchs. That's all Trump is. #