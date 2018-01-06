It's even worse than it appears.
Saturday, January 6, 2018
A new Trolling howto. It was originally a blog post during the election. Simple idea, don't feed the troll, explained. #
If you feel you are part of the #resistance, then you must not quote-tweet Trump. His great power is that he gets so much attention when he does something. If that lessens, his power diminishes. It might be the single best thing you can do to resist.#
